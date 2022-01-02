Patch 1.7.9

Happy new year to all you guys! I hope this new 2022 is a vast improvement, statistically it has to start getting better right?

Changelog:

Attempted to fix an issue on E1M1 where players constantly lose health

Optimized a few textures

Not much of a patch, but the issue on E1M1 where players lose health and consequently lives at the blue keycard has cropped up again. I have tried to replicate it on my end, but was unable to get it to trigger in the same manner.

Now I'm not smart enough to make an educated assumption, but if I had to guess it has something to do with those three green blobs that spawn from the goo, and I think they attach themselves onto the player in a way that it is difficult to break free from, making it unclear as to what is happening. So I disabled those specific three blobs, hoping it will fix the problem. I really don't want players to feel like the game is cheating them in some way, so hopefully this will not come up again. Please let me know if this happens to you ever again, and I'll try some other stuff, not sure what though :D

Random Question:

On a side note, if my graphics card issues were resolved and CARNAL were to hypothetically get a direct "sequel", that is unrelated to that PAGAN concept, what sort of era/style would work for you guys? Personally I would go for an early 2000's vibe, specifically the Doom 3/F.E.A.R/Prey direction. I'm not asking for any particular reason, you know..

Just wondered what you guys would like to see in this hypothetical "sequel". If you'd rather I not make another game you can let me know about that as well :D