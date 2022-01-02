MuGen - The Music Generator was just updated!

NEW IN 1.5:
- Solo parts - listen to individual parts of the generated song
- Export part - export individual parts of the generated song
- Load/Save custom profiles. Share your profiles with friends and/or with the community!
- Language selection - english, italian, french - german on the way
- Factory reset button to go back to default settings
- Melody revamp for even better melodies
- Custom working directory for album generation location
- Added scrollbars for smaller screens
- Some bug fixes
Changed files in this update