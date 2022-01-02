 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MuGen - The Music Generator update for 2 January 2022

MuGen - The Music Generator was just updated!

Share · View all patches · Build 7961896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW IN 1.5:

  • Solo parts - listen to individual parts of the generated song
  • Export part - export individual parts of the generated song
  • Load/Save custom profiles. Share your profiles with friends and/or with the community!
  • Language selection - english, italian, french - german on the way
  • Factory reset button to go back to default settings
  • Melody revamp for even better melodies
  • Custom working directory for album generation location
  • Added scrollbars for smaller screens
  • Some bug fixes

Changed files in this update

MuGen - The Music Generator Content Depot 1806341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.