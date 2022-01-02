Large New Year Update

Happy New Year everyone !
This is a huge update, though most of the changes are behind-the-scenes and invisible to you when you play the game. However, with a large rework of the code, bugs should disappear and new bugs can be found more easily. A lot of beautification was also added, and streamlining of gameplay.
This is a big update and it may break a few things. It almost certainly will break your savegames. Sorry for that, but there was no way around it.
Here is the full changelog, and as always, please post feedback and report any bugs you find to the Steam forum.
- Fixed: Lunchtime was more of a full-out harvest festival using 5x the food it should. That's back to normal now.
- Balance: Slightly increased the range at which fire spooks monsters
- Refactoring the internal event system code to bring more stability (i.e. unrelated things shouldn't fail if something somewhere fails)
- Refactored monster spawning elements, for more stability and fewer bugs
- Refactored monster info display and monster controls, again for easier bugfixing and fewer bugs
- Refactored internal handling of various small components (status icons status, etc.)
- Added monster flags to the maps that were still missing them
- Fixed lights on a couple of the houses that didn't work properly
- Fixed Burning Pile and construction interplay in the rare case that construction isn't finished at nightfall
- Fixed a few peasant log entry texts
- Fixed another save/load game issue that caused the village population to double
- Added a few visual effects (construction of walls, etc.)
- Spiced up the main menu UI
- Spiced up the level start
- Peasants now reset at midnight, just in case (hanging issues, etc.)
- Wetness of fields is now properly averaged over the past 24 hours instead of my previous more naive calculation. The new one is also smarter and faster.
- Reworked the way different types of fields react to wetness
- Reworked wood use for heating in cold weather and properly calculate the temperature dependency of that
- Fixed manual link for animal pens
- Fixed unmanned display icon for market
- Lots of small visual improvements
- Fixed the construction sounds on various buildings
- Improved notifications for gather (and other) tasks
- You can now much more easily assign all (maximum) workers to a task
- Watchtowers and well now have "unmanned" icons
- Threat level and reachable scores increased on all maps
- Repair work now correctly updates the storage display
- Balance: The well does not require metal anymore to be built
- Scroll view on game log finally fixed
- Slightly improved texts for log and notifications
- Big improvement to the night and dawn/dusk issue - should be a lot better now
- Fixed: Prices on the market should no longer go into negative values.
- Fixed peasant info display for dead peasants (not that they care anymore...)
