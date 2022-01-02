Large New Year Update

Happy New Year everyone !

This is a huge update, though most of the changes are behind-the-scenes and invisible to you when you play the game. However, with a large rework of the code, bugs should disappear and new bugs can be found more easily. A lot of beautification was also added, and streamlining of gameplay.

This is a big update and it may break a few things. It almost certainly will break your savegames. Sorry for that, but there was no way around it.

Here is the full changelog, and as always, please post feedback and report any bugs you find to the Steam forum.