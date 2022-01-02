Beta 1.02 / Missions

Gameplay changes:
- added missions
/// randomly, missions will spawn on the map where you will need to kill all the soldiers of the ZEE corporation and pick up valuable cargo, missions have three types of difficulty - light, medium and hard
-
if you eat vegetables for mushroom soup in raw form, the stamina buff is activated, but for 15 minutes instead of 30 if they are cooked
-
compass added to sale/purchase in faction camps
-
the character's survival time has been added to the screen (upper right corner) (calculation in game time)
-
a clock has been added, with their help you can find out the game time
-
now if you take a compass in your hands, you can determine the cardinal directions
Map changes:
- two zombies will spawn near the helicrash
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
