ZEE.END update for 2 January 2022

Beta 1.02 / Missions

Beta 1.02 / Missions

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

- added missions

/// randomly, missions will spawn on the map where you will need to kill all the soldiers of the ZEE corporation and pick up valuable cargo, missions have three types of difficulty - light, medium and hard









  • if you eat vegetables for mushroom soup in raw form, the stamina buff is activated, but for 15 minutes instead of 30 if they are cooked

  • compass added to sale/purchase in faction camps

  • the character's survival time has been added to the screen (upper right corner) (calculation in game time)



  • a clock has been added, with their help you can find out the game time



  • now if you take a compass in your hands, you can determine the cardinal directions

Map changes:

  • two zombies will spawn near the helicrash

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

