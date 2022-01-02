Game patch 1.3.5

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes an oversight on my part. If you've recently purchased and played the game for the first time, I recommend going into the options menu, finding the "Tonemap style" setting and changing it to "Filmic". It was supposed to be that on first game launch, but I overlooked something, so it always started with the "default" tonemap.

first-time game launch now uses the filmic tonemap

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!