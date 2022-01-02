Bouncing DVD : The Game... Multiplayer Update!!

That's right, you heard it correctly.

Bouncing DVD : The Game has officially received the multiplayer treatment! Starting today, we are rolling out a beta version of the game which has the ability to host 120 players in one server! Thanks to our friends over at Twitter®, we've setup a matchmaking system on their website. Simply load up the game, hit play and you'll be launched into a game against a random person on Twitter! Matchmaking is currently unavailable but will be coming soon, perhaps sooner than we thought. Brick by brick, we are building this great game up.

Thanks so much for playing and if you enjoy this update, please feel free to follow us on Twitter. @RoomsForRockets.