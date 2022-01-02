Update 0.49a

Share · View all patches · Build 7961573 · Last edited 2 January 2022 – 08:46:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.49a

I've finally replaced children models, which I've been using as a placeholder since like 2019. They've been crude and ugly, and a bunch of youtubers made fun of them, putting them on their thumbnails and stuff like that. Now, new models are great, and children look very cute.

I've changed camera controls, now it only rotates the character if he is moving around. This is an industry standart, and not making this for so long was a huge mistake.

New crafting type was added - weaponcrafting. Originally I was thinking of making weapons obtained only through world, but the drops were a little inconsistent, which created situations where players used low-level weapons in much more high-level zones, just because they couldn't find better weapons. This crafting is used to improve this problem. Weapons there are all with bonus health and are a little weaker damage-wise, so you still need to find weapon drops. Epic weapon crafts might be added in the future.

Also Added trees that can be chopped in the zones to get wood resource. I've nerfed flying skill a little, and changed its mechanics. Now it requires more mana, and it's a little harder to drink water during flying because of it's changed mechanics, although it's still possible. Flying also has lower speed on lower levels of the ability.

Enemies now have AI that predicts player movement, which makes it harder just running it circles around them without getting any damage. The amount of prediction also not the same for all enemies, agile enemies do it better than huge brutes. Prediction amount increases with difficulty.

Added an interface option to hide battle ui when you are out of battle

Fixed knockdown animation breaking for enemies, when it was overriden by simpler animation

Skeletons and abominations health and damage scaling was rebalanced, now skeletons are weaker on higher levels, and abominations are stronger

Magic overload mana price increased on level 3, magic overload now gets additional bonuses from intellect stat, which makes it much weaker for lower int characters

Fixed bark and thorns scaling, it doesnt get magic overload bonuses now, but scales off player level a little. Fixed bug with its duration resetting

Poisons now deal damage faster, and last less time. Also poisons now scale depending on players level

Dual daggers attack animations now correctly scale of attack speed

Bow shooting speed now correctly scales of attack speed

Magic casting animations now scale of attack speed

Focus the element buff with beast element now doesn't scale of magic overload

Beast attack damage scale was reduced on higher levels

Fly attack damage scale also slightly reduced

Dual weapons damage reduction is increased from -20% to -33%

Stamina and mana amounts were decreased by about 20% on higher tiers of armor

Ground slam with 4 strength now ignores enemies collision while falling, which makes it easier to use. It also requires less stamina to do

Enchanting weapons (by crafting) now works correctly with bows

You can now add alternative armor improvements with blacksmithing hardening, called enforcements

Werewolf now scales off magic overload betterm but its mana consumption is increased, if magic overload is applied

Focus the element crit damage is now 150% instead of 200%

Arrows are now bought in packs of 5 or 3 for the same price instead of 1 arrow

Blood demon now uses blood spikes skill

Blood spikes skill now has internal cooldown for causing effects on enemies or the player, which makes it a little less overpowered but still powerful

Execute wont trigger when you are in werewolf or blood demon form anymore

Swamp demons speed decreased

Homing stone has 2 minute cooldown now

Fixed few small bugs and issues

