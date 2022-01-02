New Years Update; New girls added.

Hey pervs,

For the first update on the year, we have added 2 new girls and 2 new sets of clothing.

Arra: a busty lady eager to let you play with her. She is an adventurous character, one that is willing to try almost anything as long as you pay attention to her body language

Victoria: thick, with large breasts and a huge ass, Victoria is here for some fun too. She is a bit picky, so you need to be very careful with your toy pick and when you use them.

Improved girl selection UI so it should work on any resolution.