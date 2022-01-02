Game update

- Repair the problem of repeated challenges of falling hall and deep hall.
- Fix the problem of repeated challenges by the demon king of mocang temple.
- Fix the inaccurate reset of the little monster in the falling hall.
- Fixed the problem of unlimited pickup of soul returning grass.
- Fixed the wrong description of the ghost gun skills "Youlong" and "Jiuting".
- Fix the problem that some props can't be refined occasionally.
Note: This update will detect the module before repair, which is expected to take about 5 minutes.
Changed files in this update