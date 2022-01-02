 Skip to content

琉隐 update for 2 January 2022

Game update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Repair the problem of repeated challenges of falling hall and deep hall.
  2. Fix the problem of repeated challenges by the demon king of mocang temple.
  3. Fix the inaccurate reset of the little monster in the falling hall.
  4. Fixed the problem of unlimited pickup of soul returning grass.
  5. Fixed the wrong description of the ghost gun skills "Youlong" and "Jiuting".
  6. Fix the problem that some props can't be refined occasionally.

Note: This update will detect the module before repair, which is expected to take about 5 minutes.

琉隐 Content Depot 1482321
