Heads Will Roll available on Mac!

We're happy to inform you that Heads Will Roll is now available on Windows, Linux and MacOS!

The most recent game update also includes a couple of bugfixes:

-fixed a bug when player was not able to equip posion after using it once

-fixed a bug when the game would crash if you open the description of 'Dressed to kill' quest

If you would like to know more about the development of the DLC and discuss various upcoming mechanics - then consider joining our Discord: https://discord.gg/6y2NjEpXWv

If you encounter any bugs or technical issues - you can also get in touch with me there.

Hope you're all enjoying your holidays!