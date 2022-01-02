Patch notes 2 January 2022: Fixed gamebreaking bug at start menu

Hi everyone. Late last night I pushed out a patch and then went to bed. This morning I woke up to find out that the patch had completely broken the game. You have my sincerest apologies. I have found the cause of this problem and I have just uploaded a new patch that should fix it.

The cause of the problem was a change that I made as part of an overall effort to standardize and improve how a gamepad or controller works.

The first thing you see when the game starts is a movie that shows the Rockwell Studios name, then the Unreal logo, then some legalese. There was a bug where if you pressed Start on a controller during that part of the startup movie, it would open the pause menu over it. I recently changed what the controller does so that if you press Start during the startup movie, it should skip the rest and go straight to the main menu.

The problem occurred because I tried to generalize that. Instead of leaving the startup section alone, I changed the name of an event from "SkipLegalese" to "SkipCutscene." This was as part of an overall effort to improve and standardize how the controller works, so that pressing Start on the controller would always look for the event SkipCutscene.

Recently I had been testing the controller and I would skip the startup sequence by pressing Start on the controller, then loading a saved game to a section that I would play using the controller. It turns out that I had neglected to test what happened if you let the startup sequence finish. The startup sequence would finish, then look for the event SkipLegalese, which no longer existed.

It was possible to get past that part by pressing Start on a controller, or by manually typing "ce SkipCutscene" into the console. But of course no one should be expected to know that. This was a major failure on my part and I should not have pushed this patch to you without testing it more thoroughly. You have my sincerest apologies and I'll do my best to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Other items fixed in the latest patch include the following:

Enemy spawns start their first round unable to act. Enemy lances will act on the next round after they spawn.

Lots of improvements and fixes to the upcoming Septaroad Voyager campaign, including greatly improved obstacle avoidance for your followers, displaying damage resistances/vulnerabilities on the character sheet, new icons for each status effect, fixed various issues with loading a saved game, and much more.

The new Septaroad Voyager expansion is getting closer to completion every day. Right now I am working on implementing status effects. After that I will dive into the interplay between status effects and abilities that rely on those status effects. After that, I'll work on shops, loot drops, and item prices. After that, I'll start working on a real game level where you'll be able to try it all out for yourself.