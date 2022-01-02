Naev 0.9.1 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.9.1. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.9.0 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.9.0 as soon as possible
Although it has been heavily tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).
You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:
* [Naev on github](https://github.com/naev/naev/releases/tag/v0.9.1)
Changes since 0.9.0
* Minor countermeasures for long player ship names
- Fix mission breakage in “Minerva Pirates 4”, “Runaway Search”, “Particle Physics 3”, “Shadow Vigil”, “Baron Prince”, and “Dvaered Ballet”
- Fix exploit in “Travelling Merchant” event (mission prize for sale that shouldn’t have been)
- Fix many missions that explicitly attack the player overriding stealth and visibility mechanics
- Fix some text labels that couldn’t be translated from English
- Fix equipment slot information displaying over filter widget
- Fix phantom acceleration after an auto-board and undock sequence
- Darkened nebulas and lowered default background darkness
- Improved upstream metainfo for packagers
- Can no longer steal a certain Za’lek ship
- Fix crash under certain conditions when using the console
- Masochists and LTS distro packagers may build with Meson 0.54 (no subproject fallbacks) or 0.53 (also no “meson compile”, only “ninja”)
- Slightly reduced rendered nebula quality to stop breakage on some intel GPUs
- VN music uses logarithmic scale like internal music
- Fixed some offset issues with the slim GUI
Changed files in this update