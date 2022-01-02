Naev 0.9.1 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is proud to announce the release of Naev version 0.9.1. This release addresses minor issues and bugs from the 0.9.0 release and does not add any new content. It is highly recommended to update from 0.9.0 as soon as possible

Although it has been heavily tested, there are almost certainly still bugs around, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

You can get the latest version from any of the following sources:

* [Naev on github](https://github.com/naev/naev/releases/tag/v0.9.1)

Changes since 0.9.0

* Minor countermeasures for long player ship names