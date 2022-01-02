Forced tutorial added

After watching 2 recent videos where people skipped right to game play, then got confused about the controls, I added a forced tutorial to the game.

Just some text that appears when you start game play to give the player information about the movement controls and the control station on the wall (where you can save, reload, adjust settings).

This should clear up some confusion.

Also adjust the grip/drop so it is harder to drop items. This is so players can relax their fingers a little, and still grip things.

Added a big hand icon, so it's more obvious that that control knob controls the hands.

Thank you to all who submitted videos.

You can also join the discord, and help make it a better game.

