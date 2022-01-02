This update is another one to tie up any loose ends.
- More lighting has been added to assist you if you are playing on the darkest setting
- You can now read through all datapads once you complete the game on any difficulty
- Bug fixes
- New look for collection menu to make things less confusing
- Boxes added to Level 14 to assist in getting egg
- Med pack added to Level 15 to assist with the lift section
- More guns added for people playing on the harder difficulty settings
It's possible that I may revisit the game in the future as I know people have been keen to see a level select, but for now I am starting work on my next game Tanks A Lot.
Kindest regards,
James
Changed files in this update