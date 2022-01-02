 Skip to content

Alien Scumbags update for 2 January 2022

v15.3.2

This update is another one to tie up any loose ends.

  • More lighting has been added to assist you if you are playing on the darkest setting
  • You can now read through all datapads once you complete the game on any difficulty
  • Bug fixes
  • New look for collection menu to make things less confusing
  • Boxes added to Level 14 to assist in getting egg
  • Med pack added to Level 15 to assist with the lift section
  • More guns added for people playing on the harder difficulty settings

It's possible that I may revisit the game in the future as I know people have been keen to see a level select, but for now I am starting work on my next game Tanks A Lot.

Kindest regards,

James

