 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

KeepUp Survival update for 2 January 2022

Lost Island - Small Update #47 - Ver. 0.4.7a - 22

Share · View all patches · Build 7961204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed

Changes

  • Camera movements revised
  • FPS limited to max. 120
  • Fog reduced a little

New

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Large bunker
  • Sewer
  • Riding system

The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/

Important note:

Game crashes after an update!

When starting the game or loading a savegame?

Follow these steps: FAQ

You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.

Videos

Weitere Spiele

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/

Follow me on social media!

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.