Lost Island - Small Update #47 - Ver. 0.4.7a - 22

Fixes
- Other problems fixed
Changes
- Camera movements revised
- FPS limited to max. 120
- Fog reduced a little
New
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Large bunker
- Sewer
- Riding system
The latest update in preparation can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1524630/discussions/0/3106892784341763850/
Important note:
Game crashes after an update!
When starting the game or loading a savegame?
Follow these steps: FAQ
You are not allowed to use special characters when creating a game session. This cannot be saved by the system.
Changed files in this update