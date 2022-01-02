Patch notes for v0.3.3 - v0.3.7

v0.3.3 (25th Dec)
- Added an option to disable partial truck loading in logistics.
- Added auto-repair option for the main ship.
- Improved You Shall Not Pass map so that it is playable even on 100% resources settings.
- Right clicking an icon in the resources panel opens the recipe book.
- Recipe book now shows the title of machines on hover.
- Recipe book now shows which resources can be dumped and mined (for dumping it also warns if mine tower is required).
- Recipe book now properly shows slurry.
- Tree harvesting can be done at slightly longer distance, making some trees easier to harvest.
- Fixed Alert checkboxes that were not synchronized with game state.
v0.3.4 (27th Dec)
- When slider in a storage is dragged the target quantity is shown.
- Show notification text when save / autosave is in progress.
- Show toolbox for pause tool to explain right click and ctrl actions.
- Fix cargo ship & depot that had small fuel storage for tier II ships on Admiral difficulty.
- Fix first unlocked village that did not show nodes behind it.
v0.3.5 (29th Dec)
- Decoupled construction pause from entity pause. Entities that cannot be paused (like flywheel) can have construction paused.
- Fixed world mine capacities to be always larger than fully upgraded cargo ship.
- Improved rendering of resource bars which are now in front of terrain designations, they are aligned to designations grid, and slightly slimmer to not occlude the view as much.
- Terrain designations are slightly less transparent to improve legibility.
v0.3.6 (31st Dec)
- Added planning mode. Once enabled, construction of all placed buildings is automatically paused.
- Fixed issues with excavator scraping while waiting for fuel.
- Recipes of a machine are properly updated after upgrade.
- Fix that maintenance T0 research was unlocking T1 recipe.
- Fix undismissable research notification.
- Fixed that cancellation of paused (de)construction did not revert its pause.
- Import config for non-irrigated farms is now hidden.
- Fixed full output status for machines that had more than once recipes where one had full input.
- Fixed infinite rubber trading from a trading dock.
v0.3.7 (1st Jan)
- Added navigation overlay that shows where vehicles can or cannot navigate. This can help with factory planning and determining why some goals are unreachable. You can enable it in vehicle inspector.
- Crushed slag can be now dumped (and will be mined back as normal slag, for now).
- Fixed the turbine upgrade that in some cases did not reconnect to existing pipes.
- Fixed minor translation string discovery. Even more strings will be translatable now (such as map names and descriptions).
- Optimized vehicle pathfinder that will now use less CPU resources to create and update its data structures.
- Fix that planning mode that was pausing transport pillars.
- Show products for ports for all recipes when a machine has no recipe selected.
- Fixed wood icon for sawmill.
Example of new navigation overlay that shows where vehicles can and cannot go.
