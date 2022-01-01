 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bitardia update for 1 January 2022

Hint for the hint God

Share · View all patches · Build 7960837 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I found out that many people still have problems completing the second mission (they could not find a job at a construction site, Gaben, jetpack or cancer). Added additional markers.

I also remind you that active targets are indicated on the compass, and you can also look at the ipad (mail -> show on the map).

Also, many did not heed the advice to save before the last storyline mission, so they made the "continueStoryline" cheat - you need to enter it in the main menu -> settings -> description -> keys on the table. He will not let him into the open world, but he will allow him to go to an alternative ending. It is also suitable for restarting the plot if you have killed an important character.

Changed files in this update

Bitardia Content Depot 405011
  • Loading history…
Bitardia Depot Linux Depot 405012
  • Loading history…
Bitardia Depot Mac Depot 405013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.