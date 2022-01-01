Hint for the hint God

I found out that many people still have problems completing the second mission (they could not find a job at a construction site, Gaben, jetpack or cancer). Added additional markers.

I also remind you that active targets are indicated on the compass, and you can also look at the ipad (mail -> show on the map).

Also, many did not heed the advice to save before the last storyline mission, so they made the "continueStoryline" cheat - you need to enter it in the main menu -> settings -> description -> keys on the table. He will not let him into the open world, but he will allow him to go to an alternative ending. It is also suitable for restarting the plot if you have killed an important character.