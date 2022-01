Share · View all patches · Build 7960819 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, thanks for everybody that played this game so far. Looking forward to hearing your feedback on the store page or via email (azaknora@gmail.com).

On this patch I added five new guns:

Burning Gun

Rapid Burning Gun

Rapid Zap Gun

Mega Rapid Zap Gun

Hammer (experimental, it is a melee weapon)

I also nerfed the rotation speed of laser turrets and laser enemies.

Have fun playing!