Hotfix patch 2.1

Camping
-
You shall not break this game
Fixed a bug that would get you stuck by the campfire if you went to camp during the Woten quest. Apologies for that.
User Interface
-
2022 resolution
We received reports of the tooltips and Journal text being unreadable or looking funky on some screen sizes, so we’re working to improve that..
-
Consistency is key
Map overlay 3 added to Forest 4 and if that tells you nothing, let’s pretend everything was fine from the beginning.
Combat
-
Let the challenge be a challenge
Fixed a bug that would allow you to continue the story as normal even if you died during the boss battle.
-
Rest in bits and pieces
Fixed the death animation for the corrupted wolves. They now die a correct death.
-
Some much needed pizzaz
Added Atlas’ level up animation. A proper one, nice and flashy.
Map & Overworld
-
A study on attention span
Added some more dialogue here and there to recap what Atlas has to do because we watched some of y’all playing the game and you keep skipping the text like you’re about to miss the bus smh.
-
Begone, pest!
Fixed a bug where the corrupted wolves would respawn after defeating them and re-entering the scene. Now you can only find them in the afterlife.
Quality of Life
-
Press J to pay res- … to open the Journal
while camping. You can now press J to open the Journal while camping.
-
A matter of personal taste
Added options for audio and screen resolution to the Settings menu.
Miscellaneous
-
Duck autocorrect!
Fixed some typos (Journal and dialogue); thanks for the sharp eye, Joon!
-
This is my jam
Music update. Forest Track 4.4 takes the scene!
Changed files in this update