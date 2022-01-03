 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rising Spire: Prelude update for 3 January 2022

Hotfix patch 2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7960812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Camping

  • You shall not break this game

    Fixed a bug that would get you stuck by the campfire if you went to camp during the Woten quest. Apologies for that.

User Interface

  • 2022 resolution

    We received reports of the tooltips and Journal text being unreadable or looking funky on some screen sizes, so we’re working to improve that..

  • Consistency is key

    Map overlay 3 added to Forest 4 and if that tells you nothing, let’s pretend everything was fine from the beginning.

Combat

  • Let the challenge be a challenge

    Fixed a bug that would allow you to continue the story as normal even if you died during the boss battle.

  • Rest in bits and pieces

    Fixed the death animation for the corrupted wolves. They now die a correct death.

  • Some much needed pizzaz

    Added Atlas’ level up animation. A proper one, nice and flashy.

Map & Overworld

  • A study on attention span

    Added some more dialogue here and there to recap what Atlas has to do because we watched some of y’all playing the game and you keep skipping the text like you’re about to miss the bus smh.

  • Begone, pest!

    Fixed a bug where the corrupted wolves would respawn after defeating them and re-entering the scene. Now you can only find them in the afterlife.

Quality of Life

  • Press J to pay res- … to open the Journal

    while camping. You can now press J to open the Journal while camping.

  • A matter of personal taste

    Added options for audio and screen resolution to the Settings menu.

Miscellaneous

  • Duck autocorrect!

    Fixed some typos (Journal and dialogue); thanks for the sharp eye, Joon!

  • This is my jam

    Music update. Forest Track 4.4 takes the scene!

Changed files in this update

Rising Spire: Prelude Content Depot 1702511
  • Loading history…
Rising Spire: Prelude Depot MAC Depot 1702514
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.