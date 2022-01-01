Release 1.0.1

Hello again everyone!
This release is mainly focused on bug fixes. I know the 1.0.0 release was way more buggy than it should have been, but the game will continue to improve in the future. Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports for the 1.0.0 release.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where players could not mine titanite
- Hotbar is now saved in between saving and loading
- Fixed issue with destroying transport tube when your inventory is full
- Buildings will now request from cache chests first if they can, starting with the logistically closest chest
- Orbit Launcher/Orbit Lander requests now work
- Keyboard rebindings now working
- Entering and exiting vehicles can now be rebound
- New items can now be added to cache chest filters (space panel, titanite, refined titanium)
- Fixed issue where zoom was active while the full screen map was showing\
- Fixed an issue where typing in the cache menu would activate the hotbar
Other Changes
- Added "Press F to enter vehicle" on the Armadillo and launcher/lander
- Added "Produces a small amount of power" to the habitat tooltip
Conclusion
Moving forward I'm currently working on the 2022 roadmap, when that is finished I will publish it as another steam update. Thank you to everyone who submitted feedback and reviews for the game, I read all of the feedback and reviews to help make the game better.
Happy New Year,
Boppy
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCwEkbpmzIaxdEfdVTQEINw
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/yY9wHNn
Twitch: https://twitch.tv/boppygames
Website: https://boppygames.gg
Changed files in this update