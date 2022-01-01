Release 1.0.1

Hello again everyone!

This release is mainly focused on bug fixes. I know the 1.0.0 release was way more buggy than it should have been, but the game will continue to improve in the future. Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports for the 1.0.0 release.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where players could not mine titanite

Hotbar is now saved in between saving and loading

Fixed issue with destroying transport tube when your inventory is full

Buildings will now request from cache chests first if they can, starting with the logistically closest chest

Orbit Launcher/Orbit Lander requests now work

Keyboard rebindings now working

Entering and exiting vehicles can now be rebound

New items can now be added to cache chest filters (space panel, titanite, refined titanium)

Fixed issue where zoom was active while the full screen map was showing\

Fixed an issue where typing in the cache menu would activate the hotbar

Other Changes

Added "Press F to enter vehicle" on the Armadillo and launcher/lander

Added "Produces a small amount of power" to the habitat tooltip

Conclusion

Moving forward I'm currently working on the 2022 roadmap, when that is finished I will publish it as another steam update. Thank you to everyone who submitted feedback and reviews for the game, I read all of the feedback and reviews to help make the game better.

Happy New Year,

Boppy

