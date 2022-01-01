6.3 Erudition

1/1/2022

v6.3 Erudition

New Features:

AP can now be used to directly improve a character. (there

are 7 upgrades to choose from with 5 tiers each)

Increased stat limits by 1 digit.

Increaseed max level from 999 to 99999.

Balancing:

Reduced cost to respec skills by 75%.

Fire elemental party members are now slightly resistant

to low temperatures.

Ice elemental party members are now slightly resistant

to high temperatures.

Dark elemental party members are now slightly resistant

to low visibility.

Holy elemental party members are now immune to extreme

brightness.

Earth elemental party members are now slightly resistant

to humidity.

Water elemental party memebers are now slightly resistant

to arid. (this was originally referred to as dryness)

Wind elemental party members are now slightly resistant

to clutter.

Thread and psychic elemental party members are now slightly

resistant to environmental romanticism.

Tripled environmental buildup for high visibility skills.

High visiblity now decays back to area's visibility. (this

regression is 5 times stronger if the room is too bright)

Temperature now decays back to area's temperature.

Misc:

Fixed long health bars when solo.

Fixed golem not leaving party when outside of signal range.

Removed Chaos Castle prototype. (it'll return when its ready,

which won't be for a while)