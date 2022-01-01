It has been nearly 3 weeks since the initial release now, and we have received a lot of feedback on the game in that time. With this update we have addressed as many of the reported bugs as possible, as well as various balance issues. We've also snuck in some minor additions/improvements, although we are saving the bigger ones for future updates so we'll have time to do them properly. You can see the details on what this update contains below.

So, what exactly is new in the v1.0.3 update for Didnapper 2?

Misc:

Added an OST for caves

Guard strictness now also displays previous value when it changes

Subdue, Rescue and Very Sharp Knife item can now only target certain battlers (to prevent accidental use)

Added gag talk to some places that were missing them

Faraja no longer has a happiness parameter during her interrogation

Updated the names in the credits

New game over dialogue after losing these battles:

Mina and Mine

Robot

Montague girls

Maids

Nataleigh

Casca

Keron

Final boss

Balance changes:

Everyone now has an Inspect skill which shows a target's elemental weaknesses and resistances

Soothing Splash heals more HP

Soothing Mist heals less but gives Regen state

Blades of Conquest has a lower chance of stunning and deals slightly less damage

Web Wall and Vine Whirl deal less damage

Burn and Poison deal less DoT

More buff skills can now target tied allies

Guard option now reduces incoming damage

Spring of Life now increases HP recovered by 50% for 3 turns

Survival of the Fittest will now heal the user by 15%, reduce incoming RP by half and last for only 3 turns

Subterfuge now lasts for 3 turns, rather than affecting the next 2 attacks

Aden now has a Swap Blaster Crystal skill which lets her change her Chroma Crystals during battle

Aden's Water Crystal now gives her the Transfusion skill, which drains HP from an enemy to heal an ally

Removed the Saltwater Shot skill in favor of Transfusion

Liliana now has the Rationing skill, which lets her use single target items as AOE for a limted time

The Sacrifice skill is now based on turns rather than subjugation attempts

The stat boosts of clothes is now percentage-based instead of giving flat bonuses

Lowered TP cost of Heavy Slash

Changed skill usage of opponents in party camp battles

The boss battles in chapter 5 and 9 are now slightly nerfed

The “unsavory men” have reduced AGI

Bugs fixed:

Softlock when skipping fast after the second Kaie duel

Softlock when going back to the first escape after having finished part of chapter 13

Some party members being too strong in camp battles

Zhara being available as a guard in escape practice when she shouldn't

The wrong guard name is sometimes used in escape practice

Not being able to pick up the Gale Crystal

Getting EXP from Zhara when you shouldn't

Mouths sometimes not moving when they should, and blindfolds and certain eyes briefly disappearing

Silk worm teleporting the player to Micihuatl

Final boss not dropping a reward she's meant to drop

Error message showing when using elemental skills with a random target

Small chance of successfully calling a guard in a soundproof room

Equilibrium skill giving CP with decimals

Aden being shown with the wrong restraints in a chapter 9 scene

You can walk on a hedge by the main Alverona gate

You can skip to not yet played parts of chapter 7 after finishing chapter 6

You can skip to Micihuatl right after starting chapter 13

You can beat Zhara in Bellia if you return on a high enough level

One of the Stromm bandits can only be tied while playing on hard difficulty

Quicksave doesn't always work, and doesn't show an error when it fails

The Judgement Hammer skill sometimes makes the game freeze

Bandits stay tied on the map in the Rainbow Tintes sidequest

Eileen and Kaie are standing in Etznanl if you return there in post-game

Panicked Cantamille NPCs can trap you between each other, softlocking the game

Hotkeys can be pressed during cutscenes, making them trigger whenever the scene is over or transitions

Some typos

We're happy that the game's reception has been so positive, and also that so many people have given us their constructive feedback so that we ​can use to make the game better!

Until next time! :D