It has been nearly 3 weeks since the initial release now, and we have received a lot of feedback on the game in that time. With this update we have addressed as many of the reported bugs as possible, as well as various balance issues. We've also snuck in some minor additions/improvements, although we are saving the bigger ones for future updates so we'll have time to do them properly. You can see the details on what this update contains below.
So, what exactly is new in the v1.0.3 update for Didnapper 2?
Misc:
- Added an OST for caves
- Guard strictness now also displays previous value when it changes
- Subdue, Rescue and Very Sharp Knife item can now only target certain battlers (to prevent accidental use)
- Added gag talk to some places that were missing them
- Faraja no longer has a happiness parameter during her interrogation
- Updated the names in the credits
New game over dialogue after losing these battles:
- Mina and Mine
- Robot
- Montague girls
- Maids
- Nataleigh
- Casca
- Keron
- Final boss
Balance changes:
- Everyone now has an Inspect skill which shows a target's elemental weaknesses and resistances
- Soothing Splash heals more HP
- Soothing Mist heals less but gives Regen state
- Blades of Conquest has a lower chance of stunning and deals slightly less damage
- Web Wall and Vine Whirl deal less damage
- Burn and Poison deal less DoT
- More buff skills can now target tied allies
- Guard option now reduces incoming damage
- Spring of Life now increases HP recovered by 50% for 3 turns
- Survival of the Fittest will now heal the user by 15%, reduce incoming RP by half and last for only 3 turns
- Subterfuge now lasts for 3 turns, rather than affecting the next 2 attacks
- Aden now has a Swap Blaster Crystal skill which lets her change her Chroma Crystals during battle
- Aden's Water Crystal now gives her the Transfusion skill, which drains HP from an enemy to heal an ally
- Removed the Saltwater Shot skill in favor of Transfusion
- Liliana now has the Rationing skill, which lets her use single target items as AOE for a limted time
- The Sacrifice skill is now based on turns rather than subjugation attempts
- The stat boosts of clothes is now percentage-based instead of giving flat bonuses
- Lowered TP cost of Heavy Slash
- Changed skill usage of opponents in party camp battles
- The boss battles in chapter 5 and 9 are now slightly nerfed
- The “unsavory men” have reduced AGI
Bugs fixed:
- Softlock when skipping fast after the second Kaie duel
- Softlock when going back to the first escape after having finished part of chapter 13
- Some party members being too strong in camp battles
- Zhara being available as a guard in escape practice when she shouldn't
- The wrong guard name is sometimes used in escape practice
- Not being able to pick up the Gale Crystal
- Getting EXP from Zhara when you shouldn't
- Mouths sometimes not moving when they should, and blindfolds and certain eyes briefly disappearing
- Silk worm teleporting the player to Micihuatl
- Final boss not dropping a reward she's meant to drop
- Error message showing when using elemental skills with a random target
- Small chance of successfully calling a guard in a soundproof room
- Equilibrium skill giving CP with decimals
- Aden being shown with the wrong restraints in a chapter 9 scene
- You can walk on a hedge by the main Alverona gate
- You can skip to not yet played parts of chapter 7 after finishing chapter 6
- You can skip to Micihuatl right after starting chapter 13
- You can beat Zhara in Bellia if you return on a high enough level
- One of the Stromm bandits can only be tied while playing on hard difficulty
- Quicksave doesn't always work, and doesn't show an error when it fails
- The Judgement Hammer skill sometimes makes the game freeze
- Bandits stay tied on the map in the Rainbow Tintes sidequest
- Eileen and Kaie are standing in Etznanl if you return there in post-game
- Panicked Cantamille NPCs can trap you between each other, softlocking the game
- Hotkeys can be pressed during cutscenes, making them trigger whenever the scene is over or transitions
- Some typos
We're happy that the game's reception has been so positive, and also that so many people have given us their constructive feedback so that we can use to make the game better!
Until next time! :D
Changed files in this update