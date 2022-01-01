First big update since release! (v1.04)

First of all, happy holidays and happy new year! I hope it will be much better than 2021 and that we will be able to finally go back to our normal lives :)

This is the first big update since Tavern Master launched. I planned on doing it in December but I couldn't finish everything in time so it is 1 day late. You can read the changelog below :)

Achievements!

Tiles in build mode are two times smaller now. That means that you can position furniture with much more freedom and everything can be centered now

Decorations can be placed on walls outside of the tavern

Huge optimizations, especially for the king and queen event

Added photo mode (open pause menu and click the new photo button) which removes all UI for better screenshots

Chef now actually uses the chopping board

Chef only uses tools on his floor (he will not go downstairs or upstairs to use something and waste time)

Fixed floating plates

New light source - torch stand

New cauldron model

Fixed paintings dimensions

Carpets cannot go over stairs

Some bug fixes

I have made some really big changes for this release (how chef works and the build system) so please write honest feedback so I can know what you think :) So far all updates were centered around fixing usability issues and bugs, but slowly I am managing to add new content as well. Stay tuned for more amazing things in the next 2 weeks :)