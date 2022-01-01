 Skip to content

Tavern Master update for 1 January 2022

First big update since release! (v1.04)

First of all, happy holidays and happy new year! I hope it will be much better than 2021 and that we will be able to finally go back to our normal lives :)

This is the first big update since Tavern Master launched. I planned on doing it in December but I couldn't finish everything in time so it is 1 day late. You can read the changelog below :)

  • Achievements!
  • Tiles in build mode are two times smaller now. That means that you can position furniture with much more freedom and everything can be centered now
  • Decorations can be placed on walls outside of the tavern
  • Huge optimizations, especially for the king and queen event
  • Added photo mode (open pause menu and click the new photo button) which removes all UI for better screenshots
  • Chef now actually uses the chopping board
  • Chef only uses tools on his floor (he will not go downstairs or upstairs to use something and waste time)
  • Fixed floating plates
  • New light source - torch stand
  • New cauldron model
  • Fixed paintings dimensions
  • Carpets cannot go over stairs
  • Some bug fixes

I have made some really big changes for this release (how chef works and the build system) so please write honest feedback so I can know what you think :) So far all updates were centered around fixing usability issues and bugs, but slowly I am managing to add new content as well. Stay tuned for more amazing things in the next 2 weeks :)

