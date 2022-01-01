First big update since release! (v1.04)

First of all, happy holidays and happy new year! I hope it will be much better than 2021 and that we will be able to finally go back to our normal lives :)
This is the first big update since Tavern Master launched. I planned on doing it in December but I couldn't finish everything in time so it is 1 day late. You can read the changelog below :)
- Achievements!
- Tiles in build mode are two times smaller now. That means that you can position furniture with much more freedom and everything can be centered now
- Decorations can be placed on walls outside of the tavern
- Huge optimizations, especially for the king and queen event
- Added photo mode (open pause menu and click the new photo button) which removes all UI for better screenshots
- Chef now actually uses the chopping board
- Chef only uses tools on his floor (he will not go downstairs or upstairs to use something and waste time)
- Fixed floating plates
- New light source - torch stand
- New cauldron model
- Fixed paintings dimensions
- Carpets cannot go over stairs
- Some bug fixes
I have made some really big changes for this release (how chef works and the build system) so please write honest feedback so I can know what you think :) So far all updates were centered around fixing usability issues and bugs, but slowly I am managing to add new content as well. Stay tuned for more amazing things in the next 2 weeks :)
