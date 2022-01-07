Animal husbandry update v22.1.0

Happy new year all, thanks for playing Gone Upstate.

For the new year, I'll be rolling out some of the new features that are being worked on. The first is a well requested animal husbandry update designed to bring that homestead to life.

There is a barn west of the initial bus stop that now offers farm animals for sale. Currently, chickens, pigs, lamb and sheep are available. If you take on the task be sure to keep them feed and healthy with having fresh water and food available.

New fence build pieces are also available to help keep those under care close and safe against wild predators.

With this build the stores have also been rearranged and spread throughout the map. Vending machines are no longer present at bus stations. This is to encourage map exploration and simulate that upstate feel.

Building damage and repair has also been implemented. Walls and others constructed items will now take damage from attacks and gunshots and each build piece can be fixed with each corresponding material if damaged. This comes in preparation for the planed entity attacking updates.

There has been a few minor bug fixes as well including ai spawning improvements and resource optimization.

Thanks again, enjoy!