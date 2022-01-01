Version 1.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7960569 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hope you're having a great New Years! The Year of the Tiger is coming.

I've now updated Dear Devere with a new version.

Changes from the previous version:

The font.rpy file's programming lines were edited to (hopefully!) resolve the issue some players reported having with the translation (loading saves would sometimes show an error message).

Angela's line in the first letter ("Eliza does not like me. God knows why she joined the reading group. If she dislikes me so much, why join in? It's beyond me.") has the line "It is beyond me" changed (in the text) to "It's beyond me" to match the voice acting better.

Version number updated from v1.4 to v1.5. As before, the Steam version of the game is updated with an extra .5 (v1.5.5 in this case) due to the Steam's guidelines requiring different credits.

Ren'Py engine (used to make the build) has been updated to version 7.4.11.2266

Thank you for reading. Turrah!