Update 1.856

Holster/Vest Tracking system redesign

This is probably one of the most requested improvements(Especially mentioned in negative reviews). The old body tracking for the holster vest was less than ideal. It would always follow the headset unless the player looked directly down. This led to confusion when placing guns/melee items in holster slots because sometimes you could break the threshold and the vest would snap away. This could cause a lot of frustration when you are being swamped by zombies.

This new system takes into account the direction that both controllers are facing in order to make an educated guess as to when the player turns their shoulders/chest. The alleviates the sudden snapping behavior when looking down to place items in inventory slots.

This was really challenging to get right, so any feedback is greatly appreciated. So far the testers have said that this new system is a massive improvement. I'll keep refining this new system based on player feedback. Feel free to comment in the forums or on the Discord.

-Added a prompt that only appears at first launch to allow players to enable snap turn if they prefer

This is mainly to make sure that all players are aware of snap turn being available in the game. I will most likely add other setup options as needed. Let me know if you think of any that would be helpful.

-Improved vest rotation speed when using snap turn

The vest used to have a slight lag to it when the player would rotate 45 degrees. Now the snap turn script will also handle rotation on the vest when the rotation occurs. This will ensure that the vest will always be in the exact position it was before the player was turned.

-Fixed minor UI issues

Thanks for playing!