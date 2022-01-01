The Long Ships Passing Update

The Classic Lake Freighters are here - the Cuyahoga, the Arthur M. Anderson, and the infamous Edmund Fitzgerald - and they're waiting for you.

Take a trip upbound or downbound through Lake Huron and Lake Superior and experience a journey like no other. Pass historic lighthouses and meet other legendary ships. Experience the Great Lakes like never before.

And what better way to get stoked about hitting the Lakes in a classic lake freighter than by first checking out the quintessential Great Lakes video documentary and a great part of the inspiration for Great Lakes Simulator, The Long Ships Passing, from 1959 by the Detroit Historical Society. Absolutely excellent.

YouTube

Other updated game features include refinement of ship lighting, some scenery updates, refinement of AI traffic to present a slightly heavier traffic pattern for more ship spotting opportunities, and more.

And I'm proud to announce that it won't be long until the virtual ship launch event of the year.. the Paul R. Tregurtha is coming this Spring to Great Lakes Simulator. The Queen of the Lakes is coming, don't miss it!

Have a happy new year and happy sailing from Jason Dial and Digital Light! More updates coming soon!