Mini-Bugfixes V1.1.1

Happy New Year!
This update contains a couple small bugfixes, but most importantly it extends the New Years event and Kwanzaa event until the end of January 1st!
V1.1.1:
Mini-Bugfixes:
- Fixed New Years and Kwanzaa events not continuing on to January 1st of the new year
- Fixed an issue with the language dropdown saving the previously selected language for the next launch of the game
- Added the current sort mode to the hover text on the Dice Skin Sort Mode button in the customization menu
Changed files in this update