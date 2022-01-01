 Skip to content

Load Roll Die update for 1 January 2022

Mini-Bugfixes V1.1.1

Happy New Year!

This update contains a couple small bugfixes, but most importantly it extends the New Years event and Kwanzaa event until the end of January 1st!

V1.1.1:

Mini-Bugfixes:

  • Fixed New Years and Kwanzaa events not continuing on to January 1st of the new year
  • Fixed an issue with the language dropdown saving the previously selected language for the next launch of the game
  • Added the current sort mode to the hover text on the Dice Skin Sort Mode button in the customization menu

