Cyberless III: Online (Pack 01.01.2022.0 DeveloperComp) has been released!

• Hello everyone, today is Cyberless III: Online's release anniversary. Cyberless III: Online is 1 year old. Thank you for playing, supporting and patience.
• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
Latest Changes:
- Added in game menu.
- Added DiscordRPC (not yet tested completely).
- Temporary removed CylConnect.
- Added killcam.
- Added in game chat.
- Fixed some bugs.
