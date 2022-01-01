 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cyberless III: Online update for 1 January 2022

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 01.01.2022.0 DeveloperComp) has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7960494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, today is Cyberless III: Online's release anniversary. Cyberless III: Online is 1 year old. Thank you for playing, supporting and patience.

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.

Latest Changes:

  • Added in game menu.
  • Added DiscordRPC (not yet tested completely).
  • Temporary removed CylConnect.
  • Added killcam.
  • Added in game chat.
  • Fixed some bugs.

Changed depots in developercomp branch

View more data in app history for build 7960494
Cyberless III: Online Windows Depot 1175541
Cyberless III: Online Linux Depot 1175542
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.