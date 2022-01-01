LOVE 3 - 1.0.3

Hey folks, happy new year! While I had a brief Christmas vacation, the fine folks in the Discord reported a number of small bugs, and a sizeable one for dedicated speedrunners. I've solved everything that has been reported so far, except for a hard to reproduce crash. I'll look into that more soon.

And as always, if you find any issues with the game, please report them to the Bug Report thread in the Steam Community.

If you want to hang out with other players, we've got a dedicated Discord for all of my games.

Fixes:

• There was an issue where restarting from the pause menu while in speedrun mode would cause you to lose one frame on your next run (found by GameguySD). This has been resolved.

• Added fastkill and setdeathanim to the settings.json file so you can force the speedrun settings (instant death, non-random death animation) for the whole game. This will not be added to the

• LOVE 3 Level 05: Fixed an issue where the tracking eyes would become visually glitched after pausing and unpausing

• LOVE 3 Level 02: fixed an issue where a part of the level drew over the pause screen

• LOVE 3 Level 07: fixed an issue where a part of the level drew over the pause screen

• LOVE 3 Level 25: Fixed an issue where music wouldn't return if you restarted after mostly finishing the level

• LOVE 3 Level 25: In non level select mode playthroughs, you are no longer able to pause after mostly finishing the level

• Fixed an issue where the ending music would be overlapped if "Restart Music" was enabled in the menu

• Fixed misordered track names in the Now Playing section of the pause screen for LOVE 2: kuso levels.

• Made it so the mouse cursor does not draw over the game screen.