Rogue Shift update for 1 January 2022

RELEASE NOTES - v0.2022.001

Build 7960468 · Last edited by Wendy

First little release of the new year!

This release fixes an issue where having a dot "." character in your Steam persona name causes the online services to malfunction, resulting in all sorts of broken behaviour in the game.

Rogue Shift Content Depot 611191
