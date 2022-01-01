Patch 1.1.3 is available now!

We are going to release another major Patch named 1.2 in a few days. It will feature even more bugfixes, balance changes and other improvements. We also hope to start community-supported translation on Crowdin after the patch, but we still can't confirm it yet. Once again, please wait for further announcements as we continue to work on preparing Crowdin. We sincerely thank you for the great response from all communities that want to give their compatriots a chance to experience our game!

The list of changes may contain spoilers but we try to avoid them as much as possible. The issues listed below did not affect all players.

Here is the list of changes:

Chapter 2: Fixed an issue in quest "Worker's honor" where Recon and Veigo would not go to jail

Chapter 2: Fixed an issue in quest "The Night Patrol" where Weigar would have improper reactions

Chapter 4: Fixed an issue in quest "For the public good" where Lorenzo would talk wrong dialog lines and give no reward

Chapter 4: Fixed an issue in quest "For the public good" where some of NPCs would be duplicated in game world

Chapter 4: Fixed an issue in quest "Closing the business" where burned crates would not disappear

Chapter 5: Fixed an issue in quest "Crownless King" where Javad would appear during the quest even if he was already recruited for quest "A job for tough guys"

Chapter 5: Fixed an issue in quest "From bad to worse" where player could not sleep in a bed

Fixed an issue in quest "This Fish Doesn't Stink" where Armar would take player's gold instead of giving it as a reward

Fixed Ezekiel after reading the wanted poster for "The Hyena". Now he should appear in Silbach's tavern.

Fixed trading with Pablo

Fixed required materials for "The Avenger", "The Swine" and "Javelin" diagrams

Fixed crashes which would occur after using items that increase player's temporary stats or skills: potions, weeds etc.

Fixed a bug where Caramon would have no armor

Disabled some of the new cheat console commands. Players could block the progression of story quests by using cheats.

Improved player killing during specific events and cinematic sequences. Players could block the progression of story quests by using resurrection (F8 key).

Fixed an issue where the player could no longer talk to NPCs. After loading the savefile, the problem should be fixed.

Fixed an issue which would cause the gold to disappear from player's inventory

Fixed issues with promotion in the city guard

Improved some of random events, so they do not spawn during main quests

Fixed other minor problems

Please remember that updates do not force you to start new playthrough! You can load your savegames and continue.

If there is an update that requires you to start a new game, you will be able to continue playthrough on the previous version anyway.

There are no plans for such an update for now.