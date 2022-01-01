Weekly Progress Report #71: New Year, New Levels!

Wow it's 2022. Did I think PogoChamp would be done by now? Yes. Am I proud of how much I've accomplished? Absolutely. Do I think 2022 will be the year PogoChamp 1.0s? Definitely.

With this update PogoChamp has 90 levels!! That means there's only 10 more to go until I reach my goal of 100! After taking a nice vacation I'm feeling energized and creative, and I have high hopes that I can make the final 10 levels fun and interesting for you all!

New Level: Blown Up (level #28)



Gigantic fans are an idea I've had for a long time, but I hadn't figured out how to make a level where they're fun/sensible. I think this and Fan Club are actually really fun, so I hope you like them!

New Level: Flight School (level #43)



I realized that after adding several levels that used the jetpack/space helmet power up, there wasn't really a tutorial level that explained how to use it, so I made one!

New Level: Fan Club (level #57)

Changelog