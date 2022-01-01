Update 1.3

Happy new years everyone!

To help usher in this new year we have released version 1.3!

With it brings a slew of new things!

Patchnotes:



New Character: Genie

She relies on her trusty genie to follow her around

and help block those pesky enemy bullets.

Just keep in mind she is a slow defensive character

that plays best when you don't move around too quickly,

so you can best utilize her genie.

The Opening Screen has undergone a complete

transformation that just looks way better visually.

Various Character select screen visual bugs

The forest planet:

Has been visually tweaked with a few colors being

adjusted to help them mesh better.

The forest planet also got an improved bush sprite

Various small bug fixes have been addressed.

KNOWN ISSUES: NONE

Once again we have released a perfect game with no bugs at all!!!

That's it for today, once again we hope you had a wonderful 2021

and hope your 2022 is ripping awesome!