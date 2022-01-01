Update 1.3

Happy new years everyone!
To help usher in this new year we have released version 1.3!
With it brings a slew of new things!
Patchnotes:
New Character: Genie
She relies on her trusty genie to follow her around
and help block those pesky enemy bullets.
Just keep in mind she is a slow defensive character
that plays best when you don't move around too quickly,
so you can best utilize her genie.
The Opening Screen has undergone a complete
transformation that just looks way better visually.
Various Character select screen visual bugs
The forest planet:
Has been visually tweaked with a few colors being
adjusted to help them mesh better.
The forest planet also got an improved bush sprite
Various small bug fixes have been addressed.
KNOWN ISSUES: NONE
Once again we have released a perfect game with no bugs at all!!!
That's it for today, once again we hope you had a wonderful 2021
and hope your 2022 is ripping awesome!
Changed files in this update