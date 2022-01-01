 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 1 January 2022

New Year Update

1 January 2022

Happy New Year, dear Ghoul Hunters!

With 2021 behind us and a brand new year coming, I added a few features in the game, including a revamped melee combat control and an weapon/ammo workbench. Please see below for detailed changelog:

  • Hans is now a Civilian. This way even if you mess up the relationship with Bootleggers later, you can still interact with him.

  • Made Chinese font larger for better readability.

  • Journal now shows the last page when it's first opened.

  • Revamped melee combat controls. Now, when you just hit LMB or RMB it will only do normal left/right strike. Power strikes is now done by LSHIFT+LMB or LSHIFT+RMB, assuming LSHIFT is the key for Sprint

  • Swapped out the LMB power strike with a new one. Check out this video:

  • Added the ability for some ghouls to sprint to you. This makes encounters with these low level ghouls more interesting.

  • Revised melee damage model.

  • Added a weapon workbench in the tugboat in Lake Cheko. There is a piece of paper on the wall which you can click to read, and it gives some instructions on how to use the workbench.

  • NPCs now will randomly sell bullet casings. They will also drop bullet casings when they die.

  • Fixed the back door at the barn, which didn't allow players to pass through.

  • Increased ingredient drop rate for mutants killed with melee weapon.

  • Fixed a bug where going up or down (W or S key) causes running animation to stutter.

  • Fixed a bug where ITA/CH/RUS versions cannot open serum lab.

