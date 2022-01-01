New Year Update

Happy New Year, dear Ghoul Hunters!
With 2021 behind us and a brand new year coming, I added a few features in the game, including a revamped melee combat control and an weapon/ammo workbench. Please see below for detailed changelog:
-
Hans is now a Civilian. This way even if you mess up the relationship with Bootleggers later, you can still interact with him.
-
Made Chinese font larger for better readability.
-
Journal now shows the last page when it's first opened.
-
Revamped melee combat controls. Now, when you just hit LMB or RMB it will only do normal left/right strike. Power strikes is now done by LSHIFT+LMB or LSHIFT+RMB, assuming LSHIFT is the key for Sprint
-
Swapped out the LMB power strike with a new one. Check out this video:
-
Added the ability for some ghouls to sprint to you. This makes encounters with these low level ghouls more interesting.
-
Revised melee damage model.
-
Added a weapon workbench in the tugboat in Lake Cheko. There is a piece of paper on the wall which you can click to read, and it gives some instructions on how to use the workbench.
-
NPCs now will randomly sell bullet casings. They will also drop bullet casings when they die.
-
Fixed the back door at the barn, which didn't allow players to pass through.
-
Increased ingredient drop rate for mutants killed with melee weapon.
-
Fixed a bug where going up or down (W or S key) causes running animation to stutter.
-
Fixed a bug where ITA/CH/RUS versions cannot open serum lab.
Changed files in this update