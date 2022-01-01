 Skip to content

Pumpkin Farmer update for 1 January 2022

Fixing the holes in the roof

Sorry that it took the time to get here.

-Fixed image not showing at the "good" ending.

-Removed the files that were making the game too big for the current content. (Will be returning once finished ;)

