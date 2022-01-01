 Skip to content

Sigma Draconis update for 1 January 2022

Update Version 1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Happy New Year!

Until now, if the map generator created any islands - which it sometimes did - then they would be forever inaccessible. Now, you can connect them up with bridges. There is now also a map generation option that deliberately breaks the landmass up into several islands.

Changelog

New features

  • The New Game dialog now has a control to select the map type - Standard, Islands, or Extra Large.
  • Island maps will, you guessed it, be broken up into islands.
  • The extra large map is to give some extra space for those who like to build huge bases.
  • The bridge can be found on the first page of the build menu.
  • Added some simple underwater graphics to make water look more interesting.

Bridges cost one stone per tile and can only be built all at once, in a straight line, between two parallel coasts, and must start from your base. Because of the way the tiling works they will always be at least 7 tiles long, and so won't be enabled unless you have at least 7 stone and 7 energy. Not sure if people will find the straight line requirement a bit restrictive - let me know what you think!

