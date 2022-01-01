Update Version 1.2

Happy New Year!

Until now, if the map generator created any islands - which it sometimes did - then they would be forever inaccessible. Now, you can connect them up with bridges. There is now also a map generation option that deliberately breaks the landmass up into several islands.

Changelog

New features

The New Game dialog now has a control to select the map type - Standard, Islands, or Extra Large.

Island maps will, you guessed it, be broken up into islands.

The extra large map is to give some extra space for those who like to build huge bases.

The bridge can be found on the first page of the build menu.

Added some simple underwater graphics to make water look more interesting.

Bridges cost one stone per tile and can only be built all at once, in a straight line, between two parallel coasts, and must start from your base. Because of the way the tiling works they will always be at least 7 tiles long, and so won't be enabled unless you have at least 7 stone and 7 energy. Not sure if people will find the straight line requirement a bit restrictive - let me know what you think!