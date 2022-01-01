Swarmlake 2.9

Hey all, Swarmlake Update 2.9 is out aiming to improve the game based on recent feedback:

Decreased distance of replacing bomb on spawn limit when far away from player by 75% Keeps bombs closer to player

Decreased time-based enemy spawn scaling by 20% (same as before 2.8) Improves agency

Readded score-based bomb spawn limit (same as in 2.5) Improves early game progression

Fixed replacing farthest bomb on spawn limit in rare cases

Removed replacing invisible bomb on spawn limit Makes spawning less dependent on camera movement

Reset leaderboard

Touching bombs is one of the core tensions of the game. Interesting decisions emerge from moving towards bombs (reward) while judging (uncertainty) how to best avoid enemies (cost).

Having bombs move to you undermines this dynamic as it was better move in an endless circle and ignore bombs until they were close. Players wanting to win were forced to play this way which reduced depth. Therefore bomb movement was removed in the recent updates.

However this increased uncertainty of the game as the time to reach bombs was increased. This update aims to address this.

Unfortunately the leaderboard also had to be reset.

Thank you for your understanding, feedback and support