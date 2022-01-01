EA Hot-fix #2 & #3

Share · View all patches · Build 7960199 · Last edited 1 January 2022 – 15:59:07 UTC by Wendy

--- EA Hot-fix #2 ---

-Changed magic mushrooms to be edibles.

-Fixed dialogue to allow trading and quests.

-Fixed footstep warnings.

-Fixed apple tree loot stages.

-Fixed spelling mistakes in main menu.

-Updated land claim to show max range when placing.

-Updated water interaction.

-Added land claim text explaining sphere colors.

-Added new consumable Cactus Fruit.

-Added new consumable Pine Cone.

-Added new consumable Tree Root.

-Removed chameleon and moved LUT to player camera.

-Removed large icicles from ice waterfall for performance.

-Removed a loading screen image.

-Removed chameleon pp from map.

-Remade the white rock area for better performance.

-Remade the Wendigo area in the savage area for better performance.

-Relocated the dungeons further apart from each other.

-Tweaked some savage camps.

-Tweaked textures for grim temple.

--- EA Hot-fix #3 ---

-Added new make defensive book quest before the build fence and wall spike quest.

-Added character creation confirmation pop-up.

-Fixed build system rotation.

-Fixed new character losing starting skill points.

-Savage town stairs collision fix.

-Tweaked credits menu.

-Fixed infinite stats from throwing/magic items.

-Fixed infinite stats from equipping/unequipping during mid cast.

-Fixed Summoned ai group distance.

-Fixed unable to throw last item.

-Fixed throwing spear spawn location.

-Fixed AI attack trace.

-Updated climbing system.