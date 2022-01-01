EA Hot-fix #2 & #3

--- EA Hot-fix #2 ---
-Changed magic mushrooms to be edibles.
-Fixed dialogue to allow trading and quests.
-Fixed footstep warnings.
-Fixed apple tree loot stages.
-Fixed spelling mistakes in main menu.
-Updated land claim to show max range when placing.
-Updated water interaction.
-Added land claim text explaining sphere colors.
-Added new consumable Cactus Fruit.
-Added new consumable Pine Cone.
-Added new consumable Tree Root.
-Removed chameleon and moved LUT to player camera.
-Removed large icicles from ice waterfall for performance.
-Removed a loading screen image.
-Removed chameleon pp from map.
-Remade the white rock area for better performance.
-Remade the Wendigo area in the savage area for better performance.
-Relocated the dungeons further apart from each other.
-Tweaked some savage camps.
-Tweaked textures for grim temple.
--- EA Hot-fix #3 ---
-Added new make defensive book quest before the build fence and wall spike quest.
-Added character creation confirmation pop-up.
-Fixed build system rotation.
-Fixed new character losing starting skill points.
-Savage town stairs collision fix.
-Tweaked credits menu.
-Fixed infinite stats from throwing/magic items.
-Fixed infinite stats from equipping/unequipping during mid cast.
-Fixed Summoned ai group distance.
-Fixed unable to throw last item.
-Fixed throwing spear spawn location.
-Fixed AI attack trace.
-Updated climbing system.
