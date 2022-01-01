ERROR CORRECTION!! UPDATE 5.0

Changelog
Improvements
- Improved player stamina, now takes longer to decrease, and player can run longer.
- Improved speed and distance of Natural Resource Swapper, now it takes less time and the player doesn't need to be far away.
- Improved system of gathering items in the backpack, now when you try to gather two items with more units than is allowed, one slot gets the maximum amount and the other slot gets the rest.
- Improved Geolocation of miniMap.
- You can now craft items with the chest open, before it was not allowed.
- The damage of aggressive animals has been increased by 5%, and the time it takes them to give up attacking has been increased by 5 seconds.
Bugs
- Fixed bug disappearing with inventory items when holding down the mouse and clicking on an item.
- Fixed bug preventing drop chests from being destroyed when collecting items.
