Alisa update for 1 January 2022

Update: Jan 1

Alisa update for 1 January 2022

Update: Jan 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello and a Happy New Year!

Here is hopefully the last major bugfix update!

  • Enemy pathfinding fixes
  • Fixed enemies not attacking correctly (Edmiston not attacking is also fixed)
  • Fixed Hanz Rounds in Elise's Waves game
  • Pulse Meter / padlock code finally fixed
  • Fixed disappeared emblem for some players. (a rare bug but for anybody who lost their emblems, they will not have it back)
  • Sliding while healing in certain knockdown states should be fixed
  • Fixed magically item restocking while entering The House of Fun

Known issues:

  • The ladder stuck climbing bug might still be present but I haven't encountered it myself. I did find a small issue with, fixed it, but not sure if it's completely fixed with this.
  • Enemies attacks has been tweaked but not tested enough. Please comment if there is an enemy not attacking correctly.
  • Since I updated the pathfinding, I noticed a slight dip in the fps. Shouldn't be a problem on modern systems.
  • While testing on another device, the "Play" button in the menu didn't do anything.

    This was fixed by removing the files from %appdata%/LocalLow/CasperCroes/Alisa.

    (Watch out, don't delete your save files ".sav")

Additions:

  • Added more enemies to areas while you progress the game.

    Making the mansion less empty by the end of the game.
  • Every couple of enemies you kill adds an extra item in stock (in the shop).
  • Collectors in the prologue mission can now be "killed". The cutscene will play as usual but you get a reward after waking up in the Dollhouse.
  • Added Camera Shake when the ground starts shaking in the forest cutscene.

Hopefully I can start adding more new content soon but I'm still working on a commission project with a close deadline.

Thank you for you patience and have fun playing! : )

Please leave a rating on Alisa. It would be great support for me and this project! <3

  • Casper Croes

