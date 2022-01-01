 Skip to content

Malice & Greed update for 1 January 2022

Shop & Treasure Overhaul

Share · View all patches · Build 7960134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Void & Shop Overhaul

Mysterious Voids and Shops now have a new, easier to use interface, and new mechanics. Please report any bugs you find - major changes to systems like this can have unexpected side effects!

Mysterious Voids now offer a branching selection of rewards that you can pick from, with a variety of options. Each time you enter a void, 3 random options will be shown to you.

Some options allow you to trade allies, HP, and Demonform charges in exchange for powerful upgrades!

Havens no longer have Mysterious Voids inside of them, but events beside havens are no longer restricted to common battles.

This will significantly affect game balance - please post any feedback you have, especially regarding final bosses.

