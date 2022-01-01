Coin Treasures - Museum Update

Good day!

First of all we from Braincircus want to wish you Happy New Year! Let’s make an awesome 2022!

Now back to Coin Treasures. We were having the feeling that Artifacts were a bit underused so we have created a new Unlockable: The Museum. It’s an early game addition and gives you an overview of all Artifacts you have been collecting together with their count. Also it gives you the opportunity to see how many Artifacts you’re missing in the Collection.

We hope you like this Update and have fun playing Coin Treasures and Collect them all!

Changelog

Features

Added new Unlockable: The Museum to the Treasure Shop

Bugfixes