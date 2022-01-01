English
[The People's Hospital]Mephisto will now put a comment on one of the patient's records.
[The Old Man's House]The snakes may now coordinate their attack and attack you together.
[Siberia] New enemy: Wolf. (Can be turned into pets.)
[Tips]Add information about pet storage when dropping/removing a pet from your group.
New prefix: Energetic (The item has an additional MaxMP bonus.)
This is a common prefix that may appear in all items.
[Siberia] Fixed a bug that causes a part of the forest to lack the weather effects and the battlefield environment modifier.
[Item detail window]Fixed a bug that causes max hp and max mp modifier values to not display on equipment.
[Character State Window]Fixed a bug that causes the mouse input may not be received by the command window.
简体中文
【人民医院】梅菲斯特现在会对某个病历发表一个简短的评价。
【老爷爷的房子】房子里的蛇现在可能会协同包围你并共同发动攻击。
【西伯利亚】新敌人：狼。（可以被变成宠物）
【帮助信息】在丢弃或把宠物移出队伍的时候的信息窗口中现在会显示关于寄放宠物的有关信息。
新前缀：精力旺盛的 （该物品会有最大气力值加成）
这是一个通用前缀，可能出现在现有的任何物品上。
【西伯利亚】修复了部分树林区域缺乏天气效果和战场环境效果的BUG
【物品详细信息窗口】修复了一个导致装备上增加最大生命和气力的数值不显示的BUG
【角色状态窗口】修复了一个导致鼠标左键输入对指令窗口无效的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 January 2022
Update Version 20220101
English
