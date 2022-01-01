 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Watch Over Christmas update for 1 January 2022

Update patch 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 7960083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy New Year to everyone! We want to wish to all of you and your loved ones all the best for 2022, it'd better be a great year for everyone!!

Fixes

  • Pressing TAB to talk to Kosmos can create glitches some times.

Changed files in this update

Watch Over Christmas Win Depot 825061
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Mac Depot 825062
  • Loading history…
Watch Over Christmas Linux Depot 825063
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.