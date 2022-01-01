Update patch 1.06

Happy New Year to everyone! We want to wish to all of you and your loved ones all the best for 2022, it'd better be a great year for everyone!!
Fixes
- Pressing TAB to talk to Kosmos can create glitches some times.
Changed files in this update