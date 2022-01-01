Some important fixes and changes in this update:

1.1.3 Changelog

CNG: List of crew skills in Add Skill menu now ordered alphabetically

CNG: AI units can no longer Surrender if they've already performed 1+ actions that turn

FIX: Possible crash due to unit support menu not returning proper result when support request is cancelled

FIX: AI units can no longer attack targets in the 4th hex ring of the scenario map

FIX: Road depictions now run through fields rather than under them

FIX: Player unit types being incorrectly identified as obsolete when moving into a new campaign

FIX: Possible that no battle was triggered upon moving into a zone with a Rescue objective

FIX: Fully implemented bogging down and unbog attempts for AI units; bogged-down AI units can no longer move until they unbog