日记簿 update for 1 January 2022

【稳定版本/测试版本v0.187】1.1更新公告

1 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

调整内容:

  1. 添加攻击音效

  2. 增加了几张事件图片

Bug修复：

  1. 修复了事件图片显示位置错误的Bug

