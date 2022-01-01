Post-Game Minor Patch: Boss Battle Changes

Another round of bug fixes, and a few nerfs to the boss difficulty. Next update will either contain the post-game achievements (Which I will do my best to make function retrospectively if you already have met the conditions for new achievements in the post-game), or it will contain the dialogue for the cured bubby shopkeepers, or possibly both (Unless a major bug come up that I need to fix before the next content update)
Secret Boss Balance Changes
- Decreased the amount of times the spike wheels bounce before vanishing.
- Increased the amount of times hearts will bounce before vanishing. You should always be able to finish attacking or dodging attacks and still collect the heart before it disappears.
- During the first and the second phase, the boss will now always pause to laugh or roar before initiating an attack under most circumstances.
- Ranged weapons cannot be used against the boss, the knife will automatically be equipped if a ranged weapon is brought into the boss battle.
- Nubby's sodas now provide their benefit if drank before entering the boss battle. You still cannot open your inventory during the boss.
- You now have more of a window to react before the third phase void blast envelops the screen.
- The blindness attack now lasts for less time outside of phase 3, and more time within phase 3.
- Increased the frequency of heart spawns.
Bug-Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the house leading to the main game to appear in the middle of the ski hill of bubby ski time in the post game.
- Fixed a bug causing Tomo's corpse to be present in certain levels of bubby spy time in the post-game.
- Fixed a note that erroneously said the tranquilizer was in the basement instead of the check up room.
- Fixed an error causing the game to freeze when the secret boss uses the thorn hazard attack in the third phase.
- Fixed an error causing the axe to double attack damage instead of adding one additional damage point when attacking the secret boss
Changed files in this update