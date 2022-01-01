 Skip to content

Bubbaruka! update for 1 January 2022

Post-Game Minor Patch: Boss Battle Changes

Build 7960056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another round of bug fixes, and a few nerfs to the boss difficulty. Next update will either contain the post-game achievements (Which I will do my best to make function retrospectively if you already have met the conditions for new achievements in the post-game), or it will contain the dialogue for the cured bubby shopkeepers, or possibly both (Unless a major bug come up that I need to fix before the next content update)

Secret Boss Balance Changes

  • Decreased the amount of times the spike wheels bounce before vanishing.
  • Increased the amount of times hearts will bounce before vanishing. You should always be able to finish attacking or dodging attacks and still collect the heart before it disappears.
  • During the first and the second phase, the boss will now always pause to laugh or roar before initiating an attack under most circumstances.
  • Ranged weapons cannot be used against the boss, the knife will automatically be equipped if a ranged weapon is brought into the boss battle.
  • Nubby's sodas now provide their benefit if drank before entering the boss battle. You still cannot open your inventory during the boss.
  • You now have more of a window to react before the third phase void blast envelops the screen.
  • The blindness attack now lasts for less time outside of phase 3, and more time within phase 3.
  • Increased the frequency of heart spawns.

Bug-Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing the house leading to the main game to appear in the middle of the ski hill of bubby ski time in the post game.
  • Fixed a bug causing Tomo's corpse to be present in certain levels of bubby spy time in the post-game.
  • Fixed a note that erroneously said the tranquilizer was in the basement instead of the check up room.
  • Fixed an error causing the game to freeze when the secret boss uses the thorn hazard attack in the third phase.
  • Fixed an error causing the axe to double attack damage instead of adding one additional damage point when attacking the secret boss

Changed files in this update

Bubbaruka! Content Depot 1597061
  • Loading history…
