Star Drift Evolution update for 1 January 2022

Update 1.0.9

Build 7960005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a checkpoint issue on LA River
  • the 3D speedometer should now be properly positioned in various resolution settings
  • controllers should now be properly assigned to players when the game starts, even if you unplugged controller 1 at some point
  • time trial challenges should no longer be displayed when playing online
  • watching a replay from the daily challenge should no longer show the "start race" button afterwards
  • playing online with the "only topdown camera" setting should now properly force this camera angle on every race start

