- fixed a checkpoint issue on LA River
- the 3D speedometer should now be properly positioned in various resolution settings
- controllers should now be properly assigned to players when the game starts, even if you unplugged controller 1 at some point
- time trial challenges should no longer be displayed when playing online
- watching a replay from the daily challenge should no longer show the "start race" button afterwards
- playing online with the "only topdown camera" setting should now properly force this camera angle on every race start
Star Drift Evolution update for 1 January 2022
Update 1.0.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
