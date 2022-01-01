 Skip to content

Bounceables update for 1 January 2022

Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7960001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bounceables - Title Update 1.3 Notes

[January 1, 2022] – New features / General Improvements

  • Coin interface

  • Fixed an issue causing interfaces to not be visible

  • Fixed an issue causing the restart panel to be discoloured

Changed files in this update

Bounceables Content Depot 1821141
  • Loading history…
